Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.