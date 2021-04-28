Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 118.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.7%.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

