Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $367.90

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.90 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 366.50 ($4.79), with a volume of 296168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.72).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

