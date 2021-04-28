Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.72. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 41,635 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

