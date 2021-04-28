KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

KREF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

