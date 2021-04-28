KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $491.09 million and $16.99 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $63.09 or 0.00115651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00275024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.01038635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00717729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.87 or 1.00491692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

