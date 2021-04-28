Knight Equity Increases Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $7.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Knight Equity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s current price.

KHTRF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.60.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

