Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.70

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 1668934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

