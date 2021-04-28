Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $121.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

