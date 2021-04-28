Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBEVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 25,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

