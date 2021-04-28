Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.