KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.14. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$9.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.