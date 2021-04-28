Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in April

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KRKNF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 199,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,714. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.