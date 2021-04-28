KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

