L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.