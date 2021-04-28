Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 69 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 69 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

