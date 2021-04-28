Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 70 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 62.49.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

