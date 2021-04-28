LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.