Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,682. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

