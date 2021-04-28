Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.14. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $914.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

