Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.