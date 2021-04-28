Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lantheus traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 4127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

