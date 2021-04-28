LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of LXS opened at €63.08 ($74.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

