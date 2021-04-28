Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $497.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.