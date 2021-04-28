Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LSDAF stock remained flat at $$150.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

LSDAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, and pasta sauces.

