Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Joel Richard Culp Purchases 12,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SWIM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 956,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

