Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

