Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

BWG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 34,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,102. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

