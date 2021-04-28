Lendingblock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

