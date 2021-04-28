Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 197,087 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $6,702,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 8,383,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

