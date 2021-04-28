Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.01. 49,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,951. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

