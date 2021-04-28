Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

