Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 242,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 70,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 356,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

