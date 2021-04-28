Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Leoni from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank upgraded Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Leoni stock remained flat at $$3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

