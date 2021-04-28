Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the average daily volume of 140 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $759.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

