Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after buying an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 428,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

