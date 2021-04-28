Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 1,538,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,233. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

