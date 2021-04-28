Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.44.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

