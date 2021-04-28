Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

LECO stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

