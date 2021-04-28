Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $863.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.