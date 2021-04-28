Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,915 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONEM opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

