Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.48

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 59100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.