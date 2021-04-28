Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 163,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,793. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

