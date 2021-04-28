loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE LDI opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.