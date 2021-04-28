Lobstex Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $489,631.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,835,748 coins and its circulating supply is 21,835,736 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

