Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.400-26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $372.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.