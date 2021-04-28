Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE COMP opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

