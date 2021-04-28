Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Loopring has a total market cap of $640.38 million and approximately $58.24 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

