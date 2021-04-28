Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.03

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 6442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.