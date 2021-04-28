LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.71 and last traded at $150.53, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4,694.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 42,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.